Top Fragrances for Valentine's Day
  
Chloé perfume
Chloé perfume


What we really want is the Chloé handbag, wallet and locket, but on Valentine's Day we'll settle for the Chloé Eau de Parfum from our man - it's an excellent choice to impress with designer prowess and the kind of fragrance that's hard not to love.

It's a deceptively strong and self-possessed fragrance that starts off super fresh but develops to become a playful sexy blend of exotic flowers.

Chloé have tried to capture the individuality of a free spirited woman with an utterly innate sense of chic and natural sexiness - something that every woman wants no?

Made with rose, peony, Caribbean Magnolia and Virginia Cedar it's a warm and alluring. Your man will be just as pleased as you!
Top Notes: Peony, Freesia, Litchi.
Heart Notes: Rose, Lily-of-the-Valley, Caribbean Magnolia.
Base Notes: Amber, Virginia Cedar.

Chloé Eau de Parfum
RRP: £33.55 - 56.95
Available from Escentual

11/02/2013
