Chloé perfume

What we really want is the Chloé handbag, wallet and locket, but on Valentine's Day we'll settle for the Chloé Eau de Parfum from our man - it's an excellent choice to impress with designer prowess and the kind of fragrance that's hard not to love.



It's a deceptively strong and self-possessed fragrance that starts off super fresh but develops to become a playful sexy blend of exotic flowers.



Chloé have tried to capture the individuality of a free spirited woman with an utterly innate sense of chic and natural sexiness - something that every woman wants no?

Made with rose, peony, Caribbean Magnolia and Virginia Cedar it's a warm and alluring. Your man will be just as pleased as you!

Top Notes: Peony, Freesia, Litchi.

Heart Notes: Rose, Lily-of-the-Valley, Caribbean Magnolia.