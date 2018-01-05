|
Top Fragrances for Valentine's Day
Chloé perfume
What we really want is the Chloé handbag, wallet and locket, but on Valentine's Day we'll settle for the Chloé Eau de Parfum from our man - it's an excellent choice to impress with designer prowess and the kind of fragrance that's hard not to love.
Made with rose, peony, Caribbean Magnolia and Virginia Cedar it's a warm and alluring. Your man will be just as pleased as you!
Top Notes: Peony, Freesia, Litchi.
Heart Notes: Rose, Lily-of-the-Valley, Caribbean Magnolia.
Base Notes: Amber, Virginia Cedar.
Chloé Eau de Parfum
RRP: £33.55 - 56.95
Available from Escentual
Ursula Dewey
11/02/2013
