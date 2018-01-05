Chanel perfume

Really want to impress someone? This is sure to do the job.



Fashion house Narciso Rodriguez's fine fragrance, is an elegant and delicate chypre fragrance that lasts for hours.



With floral notes, warm amber tones and sensual woody base notes this stuff smells otherworldly.



But the bottle is the real star - the sleek design will look stylishly seductive on any dressing table.

Top Notes: Flower honey.



Middle Notes: Amber light.

