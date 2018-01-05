>
Top Fragrances for Valentine's Day
  
Issey Miyake perfume
Issey Miyake perfume


Issey Miyake is the perfect fragrance gift for the girl who is sophisticated but sexy. It's a timeless fragrance that first caused a sensation in 1992 and has since then become a modern classic.

Issey Miyake attempted to imagine the scent of water as the source of life - and this woody yet floral fragrance with notes of lily and freesia is the result.

It's sensual and unique without being over powering. Once you fall in love with Issey Mikaye for Woman it'll be for the long-haul.


Top Notes:  Lotus, Freesia, Cyclamen, Rose Water

Heart Notes: Fresh Peonies, Carnation, White Lilies

Base Notes: Precious Woods, Osmanthus, Tuberose, Amberseed, Musk.

Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey
RRP: £41.65
Available from FeelUnique

11/02/2013
