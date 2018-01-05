|
Top Fragrances for Valentine's Day
|
|
Issey Miyake perfume
Issey Miyake is the perfect fragrance gift for the girl who is sophisticated but sexy. It's a timeless fragrance that first caused a sensation in 1992 and has since then become a modern classic.
Top Notes: Lotus, Freesia, Cyclamen, Rose Water
Heart Notes: Fresh Peonies, Carnation, White Lilies
Base Notes: Precious Woods, Osmanthus, Tuberose, Amberseed, Musk.
Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey
RRP: £41.65
Available from FeelUnique
|
|
Ursula Dewey
11/02/2013
|
|