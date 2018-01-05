In this article











Issey Miyake perfume

Issey Miyake is the perfect fragrance gift for the girl who is sophisticated but sexy. It's a timeless fragrance that first caused a sensation in 1992 and has since then become a modern classic.



Issey Miyake attempted to imagine the scent of water as the source of life - and this woody yet floral fragrance with notes of lily and freesia is the result.



It's sensual and unique without being over powering. Once you fall in love with Issey Mikaye for Woman it'll be for the long-haul.

Top Notes: Lotus, Freesia, Cyclamen, Rose Water



Heart Notes: Fresh Peonies, Carnation, White Lilies



Base Notes: Precious Woods, Osmanthus, Tuberose, Amberseed, Musk.



Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey

RRP: £41.65

Available from FeelUnique Lotus, Freesia, Cyclamen, Rose WaterFresh Peonies, Carnation, White LiliesPrecious Woods, Osmanthus, Tuberose, Amberseed, Musk.

