Anything that sells itself as 'a modern fairytale' has got to be good in our opinion.



We know that Nina is a little sickly sweet for some tastes - the blend of toffee apple, lemon, lime and vanilla could be a bit overwhelming for some tastes, but for quintessentially girly girls who love a sweet surprise this is a carefree fragrance that's sure to win her heart. Top Notes: Calabrese Lemon and Lime Caipirinha. Middle Notes: Red Toffee Red Toffee apple , Vanilla Infusion, Moonflower and Peony Petals. Base Notes:



RRP: £16.95 - £45.05

apple Tree Wood, Cotton Musk and White Cedar. Available from Escentual