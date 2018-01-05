Bank Holiday Ideas | What to do with your bank holiday

Picnic

This year we've hit the bank holiday jack pot!



But if you don't want those extra couple of days to be full of bad traffic or fighting through epic crowds we've come up with some bank holiday ideas that mean more quality time with friends and family.



Bank Holiday Ideas: Old School Picnic

Retro hamper- check. Classic tartan battered blanket. No fuss food - stay away from sticky/smelly/melty. Bottle opener (key ingredient to success) A back-up plan, Blighty's weather can be a tad unpredictable.

If you're going to have a picnic then make sure you do it with some retro chic.There's nothing like a proper picnic spread to make the most out of a sunny bank holiday afternoon.For guaranteed picnic success you'll need the following:Voila!