Movie marathon

Bank Holiday Ideas | What to do with your bank holiday
  
If the weather lets you down then make for the sofa and get involved in a stash of DVDs.

Set the scene
Kit your living room out with plenty of cushions and blankets etc, so that everyone can get comfy.

Provide the snacks
Naturally you've got to have popcorn but you can also serve up nachos, pizza and ice cream. Or that Chinese take-away is just a dial away...

Have a theme
You can go for whole series of films such as Twilight or Lord of the Rings or even High School Musical (always good to see a bit of Zak).

Or you can go for themes - costumes welcome.


01/06/2012
