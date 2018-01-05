>
Bank Holiday Ideas | What to do with your bank holiday
Sports day

Sports day


Whether your memories of school sports days are good or bad, as an adult you can have loads of fun recreating (or repairing) them!

If you've got kids this is a great way to entertain them during days off, if you haven't it's an unexpectedly fun way to pass an afternoon in the park.

Holding a sports day:

  1. Give everyone plenty of notice
    2. Arrange your sports day in advance so that everyone is up for it. Decide time and place and delegate any tasks like refreshments etc. 

  2. Decide the teams
    3. Once you know who's coming divide them up into teams so people get a chance to mix. 

  3. Choose the events. For example...
    4. - Egg and spoon race
    - Sack race
    - Three-legged race
    - Wheelbarrow race
    - Egg catching (in teams of two)
    - Tug of war
    - Limbo
    - Arm wrestling 
Then comes the medals - let the fun and games begin.

With all that potential for egg on your face, it'll be more adrenaline fuelled than the Olympics!


