Sports day
Whether your memories of school sports days are good or bad, as an adult you can have loads of fun recreating (or repairing) them!
- Sack race
- Three-legged race
- Wheelbarrow race
- Egg catching (in teams of two)
- Tug of war
- Limbo
- Arm wrestling
With all that potential for egg on your face, it'll be more adrenaline fuelled than the Olympics!
Women in Focus Editor
01/06/2012
