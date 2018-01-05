Come Dine With Me

Three day weekend? It's the perfect time to try your very own Come Dine With Me experience.



Choose two other couples to take part and divide Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night between you.



The format can be exactly the same as the TV show but without those pesky cameras, awkward silences and questionable personalities.



You can also choose to avoid voting and just enjoy each other's company and cooking, but we think it's much more fun to get the claws out and score each other's efforts...



Get each couple to put £20 in a pot. On slips of paper write out 1 to 10 and give them to guests after each meal along with an envelope with your name on it.



Guest should put the score they want to award you into the envelope and seal it. Select one person to collect all the score envelopes - no peeking until the last night!



After the final meal when everyone's voted anonymously - the envelopes should be opened and totted up to reveal the winner of the £60 kitty.



Be warned, this can end in tears so choose your friends wisely.



