Kids & career

A day in the life of a working mum

Child, career, household – then, in addition, there is a visit by the best friend, the mother in law's birthday or an important dinner. Every day, millions of working mums perform a veritable juggling act to get everything done – and still be there for their kids.

Thalia from the UK, Roberta from Italy, Claudia from Germany – the stories of different women juggling children and career excite and inspire us, and demonstrate what it takes to be a working mum. Apart from strong nerves you need inexhaustible energy, a lot of discipline and endless patience. And every now and again, a thick skin.

We wanted to know how they do it, so we spent a day following each of these busy, inspiring women. Follow Thalia, Roberta and Claudia through their day, as they split their time between children, the kitchen and work.




Women in Focus Editor
14/04/2010
