A day in the life of a working mum

Child, career, household – then, in addition, there is a visit by the best friend, the mother in law's birthday or an important dinner. Every day, millions of working mums perform a veritable juggling act to get everything done – and still be there for their kids.



Thalia from the UK, Roberta from Italy, Claudia from Germany – the stories of different women juggling children and career excite and inspire us, and demonstrate what it takes to be a working mum. Apart from strong nerves you need inexhaustible energy, a lot of discipline and endless patience. And every now and again, a thick skin.



We wanted to know how they do it, so we spent a day following each of these busy, inspiring women. Follow Thalia, Roberta and Claudia through their day, as they split their time between children, the kitchen and work.







Shila Meyer Behjat

