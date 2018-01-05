Act 4: At night, some alone time Time to relax Claudia and her little Mirjam are reunited. For now. Because waiting in the home office are the budgets that need to be checked, presentations to be prepared and letters to be written. Her husband has gone to see a former work colleague and his family.



"Sometimes I think that he is jealous of couples who have a 'traditional' arrangement where SHE stays home from the start," Claudia says.



She sits on the sofa with Mirjam lying on her lap groping for her fingers. The two just look at each other. "These are the most precious moments of all. For a moment like this I don't mind dropping everything once in a while."



The second part of the evening: alone time with my husband

The evening with the children is the nicest part of the day for Sophie. "I love being together with them. I can give them a bath, play with them and read them a story ... and they are both in bed by eight o'clock. Then, the second part of the evening starts for me: with my husband." And while she waits for him with dinner – usually until around nine – she manages to sort out the odd e-mail for the office.



For Thalia too the evening is a very special time. After the routine of cooking, tidying, putting the kids to bed, she enjoys a hot bath. "That is my daily elixir," she says.



