Dealing with difficult people: Tricky work situations



Dealing with difficult people: Tricky work situations You know what they say - you can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family. It's a little bit different with your colleagues, you can choose where you work and who you work with to a certain extent, but often you'll find yourself working with someone you clash with.



Dealing with difficult people at work can be time consuming and pretty exhausting. Luckily, we think we have a pretty nice team here at sofeminine. But we know that that's not always the case.



Maybe you work with someone who always takes credit for work that you do, maybe it's someone who decides to ignore you every now and then, or perhaps they're the type of person who can just never make a decision.



We went on a hunt to find someone who could offer some tips for dealing with difficult people at work, and we found the brilliant life coach



Dealing with difficult people, we learnt, is easy, once you have a bit of know how.



