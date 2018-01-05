Eating out...

Question 2/8 :



Eating out... • You go for fast food: it’s yummy, it’s fun and it makes a nice change from the clichéd candlelit dinner. • You take him to an organic restaurant on a farm, although you’re still careful about what you eat – if it’s not healthy, it’s out! • The little restaurant around the corner will do the trick. It’s always best to stick to somewhere you know and trust. • You opt for a very fashionable new restaurant featuring some top chef or other – and with fabulous interior design.



