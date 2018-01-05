Your favourite food...

Question 3/8 :



You’re trapped on a desert island and can only bring one meal with you... • You opt for a nice ripe aubergine, accompanied by freshly caught fish - if there’s really nothing else. • You prepare a snazzy Japanese bento box in advance, with fruit, vegetables, meat and rice - everything you need. • You just take a huge bag of sweets. At least you’ll be happy! • You go for a block of ice. That way, you can freeze anything you find on the island.



