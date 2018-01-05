>
>
Fridge freezers quiz: Which one is right for you?

Your favourite food...

 

- Your favourite food...


Question 3/8 :

You’re trapped on a desert island and can only bring one meal with you...
 •  You opt for a nice ripe aubergine, accompanied by freshly caught fish - if there’s really nothing else.
 •  You prepare a snazzy Japanese bento box in advance, with fruit, vegetables, meat and rice - everything you need.
 •  You just take a huge bag of sweets. At least you’ll be happy!
 •  You go for a block of ice. That way, you can freeze anything you find on the island.


  
  


Questions: 3


Haier
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2012

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Tricks and tips for an active new yearBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         