Your idea of a school snack...

Question 5/8 :



It’s party time at your little ones’ school and you have to bring something home-made… • You prepare a Carpaccio of melon, mango, orange and apricot: colour-matching is always good. • You bake a fruit tart but without the crust: it’s healthier that way. • You whip up a chocolate pizza: kids love pizza AND chocolate, right?! • You have no children and don’t have a clue what you’d be able to make for them! Rice Krispie cakes maybe?