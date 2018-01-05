>
>
Fridge freezers quiz: Which one is right for you?

Your future plans...

 

- Your future plans...
         


Question 8/8 :

How do you see yourself 10 years from now?
 •  Looking for love – as always.
 •  Still the same - what’s there to change?
 •  In the same place but with new décor - and maybe even new architecture…
 •  Living on a farm, in peace and harmony with the animals around you.


  
  


Questions: 8


Haier
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2012

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         