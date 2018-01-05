Laid-back single gal Réfrigérateur HRF628IX7 © Haier







The fridge for you

One thing’s for sure, you need a very large freezer section: that way, you can keep all your favourite treats in stock, and have some frozen



With your busy lifestyle having some frozen food as a back-up is super handy. Haier's SBS HRF-628IX7 has one door dedicated just to frozen foods, so your freezer is almost as big as your fridge -about the size of a whole person!






