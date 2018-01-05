>
>
Fridge freezers quiz: Which one is right for you?

Eternal adolescent

 


Réfrigérateur HRF663CJB © Haier - Eternal adolescent
Réfrigérateur HRF663CJB © Haier
 You keep reading about the benefits of eating five a day or following a Mediterranean diet in your favourite mags, but it’s completely lost on you! You decided to stop counting your birthdays once you hit the age of 18, and your eating personality is stuck in teenager mode too.

You like anything that’s brightly coloured and want everything you eat to be either fun or sweet - except maybe for pizza. All this is a source of delight for your kids, although even they may try to slip some broccoli or cabbage into the family meals every now and then, just to try something new!

The fridge for you
You want a fridge that looks like it’s straight out of a sitcom, where the door spits out crushed ice right into your fizzy drinks. And the XXL size can accommodate your cravings for sweet treats and frozen pizzas.

You need a little space for your fruits and vegetables too, though... for when you get round to balancing your sweet tooth! Find all of this and more in the American refrigerator HRF-663CJB from Haier. This model has the added bonus of a ‘No Frost’ function, which makes defrosting a thing of the past! Hooray!




  
  


Questions:

Profiles: Eternal adolescent
Haier
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Latest… 05/01/2018
