Natural wonder Réfrigérateur HB21FGWAA © Haier You swear only by nature and its products. If you could, you’d grow a vegetable garden in your city flat! You’re one of those cooking queens who can transform a humble courgette and tomato into a three course meal ...

One thing is certain: you’ll live a long and healthy life. You need to be careful to get your protein too, so you opt for organic fish and meat or, if you’re veggie, your dairy and soy favourites.

The fridge for you

You’ll obviously need a large fruit and vegetable drawer to satisfy your super-healthy cravings, but this alone won’t suffice: you also need a section for storing meats or dairy products.



The best choice for you is Haier's HB21FGWAA . With its humidity control, your vegetables will stay fresher for longer. And to appease your environmentalist side, it consumes up to 25% less power than a normal fridge. A low temperature drawer will also allow you to preserve meat for longer while retaining more of its nutrients, or is ideal for other chilled snacks and treats.






