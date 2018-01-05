Food stylist Réfrigérateur AFD631GB/GW©Haier Everything in your home is beautiful, stylish, and designed to perfection ... And your fridge is no exception! Its aesthetics are important to you; you like everything looking neat, tidy and harmonious.



Vegetables make for a luscious medley of green, whilst your fruits come in a variety of reds and yellows. Yoghurt is assigned its own shelf, arranged by colour or type, and everything has its place: a compartment for meat, poultry, dairy – the list goes on!

The fridge for you

You need a fridge that is orderly and functional above all else, so that different foods can sit next to one another without mixing together. And as it’s perfect on the inside, it’ll have to look great on the outside too!



For you: the Haier Fridge-Freezer AFD631GB/GW . With its bottle racks, spill-proof shelves that prevent liquids from overflowing onto the food below, and "No Frost" system, your fridge stays clean and tidy! As an added bonus, it has a gorgeous finish, with an elegant 3D design that will make your kitchen simply sublime.






