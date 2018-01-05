In this article





















Girly things to do while he's watching football...



Girly things to do while he's watching football... There's more to life than football - and while the more ball sport obsessed among us will be spending a fair few hours watching those all important Euro matches this summer, the rest of us can make much better use of our time.



If you're looking for girly things to do in those 90 minutes then look no further.



At sofeminine.co.uk we've got a fair share of decidely girly girls, and have compiled our list of the ultimate girly things we like to do when we have a spare 90 minutes.



Football? Pah - we'd rather get in touch with our feminine side...









There's more to life than football - and while the more ball sport obsessed among us will be spending a fair few hours watching those all important Euro matches this summer, the rest of us can make much better use of our time.If you're looking for girly things to do in those 90 minutes then look no further.At sofeminine.co.uk we've got a fair share of decidely girly girls, and have compiled our list of the ultimate girly things we like to do when we have a spare 90 minutes.Football? Pah - we'd rather get in touch with our feminine side...