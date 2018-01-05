Girly things to do while he's watching football...

Watch a Disney movie

One of the best things about being a girl is that you have full reign to indulge your inner child with an occasional Disney film.

Better yet - most Disney films can be enjoyed in under 90 minutes.



If you feel Disney is best left to the kids then why not relive your SATC favourites?



You can top off three episodes of life affirming, empowering, fashion fantastic SATC episodes in the time it takes for a load of boys to decide who's best at passing a ball through two posts.



And if you have to chose three episodes only? Chose the last three in the final series. Tears and smiles guaranteed.



