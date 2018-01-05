In this article





















Girly things to do while he's watching football...

Have a pyjama party Remember you are never too old to don your best pyjama's and get your girlfriends round for a nostalgic game of Dream Phone, Truth or Dare and Never Have I Ever.



And now you can drink, and stay up past midnight, your pyjama party has way fewer rules, which means way more fun.







Remember you are never too old to don your best pyjama's and get your girlfriends round for a nostalgic game of Dream Phone, Truth or Dare and Never Have I Ever.And now you can drink, and stay up past midnight, your pyjama party has way fewer rules, which means way more fun.