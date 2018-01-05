|
Girly things to do while he's watching football...
|
|
In this article
Girly things to do while he's watching football...
Have a pyjama partyRemember you are never too old to don your best pyjama's and get your girlfriends round for a nostalgic game of Dream Phone, Truth or Dare and Never Have I Ever.
And now you can drink, and stay up past midnight, your pyjama party has way fewer rules, which means way more fun.
|
|
Women in Focus Editor
11/06/2012
|
Article Plan Girly things to do while he's watching football... ▼
|