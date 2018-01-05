In this article





















Phone a friend...

Phone a friend... Sometimes there really is no better way to pass the time than having a good old chin wag with one of you besties - especially when using a comedy phone.



Whether it's an old friend you've not spoken to in ages, or someone you always have a laugh with, a good natter, chatter and heart to heart can make you feel lighter than you have in ages.





Sometimes there really is no better way to pass the time than having a good old chin wag with one of you besties - especially when using a comedy phone.Whether it's an old friend you've not spoken to in ages, or someone you always have a laugh with, a good natter, chatter and heart to heart can make you feel lighter than you have in ages.