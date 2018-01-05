|
Girly things to do while he's watching football...
|
|
Make a mood board
Make a mood boardWant to spend 90 minutes getting lost in lovely pictures? If the football is still on then count us in.
If you don't have Pinterest already then shame on you! Get on board and start creating your very own mood boards of all the things you love.
It's like an online scrap book - and is visually led. In terms of social networking it doesn't get more girly.
Simply browse your fave sites and 'pin' your fave pics to you boards. Totally addictive.
|
|
Women in Focus Editor
11/06/2012
|
|