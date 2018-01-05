In this article





















Make a mood board

Make a mood board Want to spend 90 minutes getting lost in lovely pictures? If the football is still on then count us in.



If you don't have



It's like an online scrap book - and is visually led. In terms of social networking it doesn't get more girly.



Simply browse your fave sites and 'pin' your fave pics to you boards. Totally addictive.







Want to spend 90 minutes getting lost in lovely pictures? If the football is still on then count us in.If you don't have Pinterest already then shame on you! Get on board and start creating your very own mood boards of all the things you love.It's like an online scrap book - and is visually led. In terms of social networking it doesn't get more girly.Simply browse your fave sites and 'pin' your fave pics to you boards. Totally addictive.