In this article





















Make fairy cakes

Make fairy cakes Most of us have a secret sweet tooth - so baking is a great way to satifsy our sugar cravings while being creative. It's a win-win.



Fairy cakes are the classic girly recipe to go for - and we've got some cracking recipes on sofeminine. Take your pick...



Fairy Cakes



Beetroot and vanilla fairy cake



Light chocolate muffins



Most of us have a secret sweet tooth - so baking is a great way to satifsy our sugar cravings while being creative. It's a win-win.Fairy cakes are the classic girly recipe to go for - and we've got some cracking recipes on sofeminine. Take your pick...