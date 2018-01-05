|
Girly things to do while he's watching football...
|
|
In this article
Make fairy cakes
Make fairy cakesMost of us have a secret sweet tooth - so baking is a great way to satifsy our sugar cravings while being creative. It's a win-win.
Fairy cakes are the classic girly recipe to go for - and we've got some cracking recipes on sofeminine. Take your pick...
Fairy Cakes
Beetroot and vanilla fairy cake
Light chocolate muffins
|
|
Women in Focus Editor
11/06/2012
|
Article Plan Girly things to do while he's watching football... ▼
|