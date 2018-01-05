Sort your wardrobe

Sorry girls, but a wardrobe clean out has to feature on our girly things to do list.But don't think of it as a chore.There's nothing more cleansing, therapeutic and liberating than going through the darkest recesses of your wardrobe and starting over on the clothes front.Chuck what you don't like or don't wear, and keep the rest.Replace your clothes in an orderly manner (chose from colour co-ordinating or arranging by item/designer/size) then get ready to shop.

After all, cleaning out your fashion fails only makes room for successful fashion finds.

