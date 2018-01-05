|
Girly things to do while he's watching football...
|
|
In this article
Get crafty
Get craftyCraft is cool. It's true.
There are knitting clubs for young, fresh twenty-something's up and down the country - and sewing has never been more useful or more now.
It's a recession don't you know!
Whether you knit or sew, or neither, take 90 minutes to set yourself a craft challenge.
From darning flyaway seams or shortening a skirt to knitting a retro tea cosy.
If you see it through you'll feel all kinds of happy. Promise.
|
|
Women in Focus Editor
11/06/2012
|
Article Plan Girly things to do while he's watching football... ▼
|