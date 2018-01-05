In this article





















Get crafty

Get crafty Craft is cool. It's true.



There are knitting clubs for young, fresh twenty-something's up and down the country - and sewing has never been more useful or more now.



It's a recession don't you know!



Whether you knit or sew, or neither, take 90 minutes to set yourself a craft challenge.



From darning flyaway seams or shortening a skirt to knitting a retro tea cosy.



If you see it through you'll feel all kinds of happy. Promise.







