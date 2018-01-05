Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration

Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration

OK, so we’re all busy girls and we don’t want to spend hours at home faffing around in the kitchen. But someone’s got to set the place up nice, and with these top tips on how to make the most of your space quickly and efficiently, we reckon we’re up to the challenge!

Figuring out how to best arrange your kitchen can be an arduous task, especially if you’ve just moved in or are planning a bit of a remodel. Is one kitchen layout really more practical than another? And how can you fit all of your furnishings and knick-knacks in without cluttering the space? Do you really need that electric tin opener or that novelty mug tree?

There’s no need to lose sleep over it! We’ve been asking these kitcheny questions so you don’t have to, and interior stylist Elisa Bailly has stepped up to the plate to help us out with these top 10 tricks for optimising kitchen space.