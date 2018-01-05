|
Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration
|
|
In this article
Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration
Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration
OK, so we’re all busy girls and we don’t want to spend hours at home faffing around in the kitchen. But someone’s got to set the place up nice, and with these top tips on how to make the most of your space quickly and efficiently, we reckon we’re up to the challenge!
Figuring out how to best arrange your kitchen can be an arduous task, especially if you’ve just moved in or are planning a bit of a remodel. Is one kitchen layout really more practical than another? And how can you fit all of your furnishings and knick-knacks in without cluttering the space? Do you really need that electric tin opener or that novelty mug tree?
There’s no need to lose sleep over it! We’ve been asking these kitcheny questions so you don’t have to, and interior stylist Elisa Bailly has stepped up to the plate to help us out with these top 10 tricks for optimising kitchen space.
When you’re moving your kitchen around, remember that the main goal is for the space to be functional – although, of course, you want your own stylish touch too! Elisa has tips on storage, home décor, and use of space, so you can get your kitchen looking great with a professional touch.
|
|
What exactly is an interior design coach?
An interior stylist like Elisa Bailly can offer home and office organisation solutions to private and corporate clients. She trained as a graphic designer in Paris, and she uses her skills to put new ideas for interior design into place in your home.
She’ll organise, store and sort your objects, tidy your cupboards and shelves and, in general, arrange your kitchen’s contents for maximum effect. We wish she was our housemate!
|
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2012
|
Article Plan Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration ▼
|