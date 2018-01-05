The best kitchen layout: U, L or G shaped?

You can’t change the initial shape of your kitchen, but don’t worry – it’s probably been planned with care.



Maybe you’ve heard of the famous “work triangle” – you’re supposed to limit the distance between your fridge, sink and cooker. That way, you won’t be running laps around your kitchen too often…

A U shaped kitchen, with walls on three sides, makes good use of the space and puts everything you need within arm’s reach.

The more traditional L plan is suitable for all sizes of room, and it stays true to the “work triangle” rule to keep food prep time to a minimum.



A G shaped kitchen often opens onto a dining room or lounge and has an extra little island of cabinets and worktops. It only works in a bigger room, but it’s a great open-plan option if you want your cooking space in the heart of your home.