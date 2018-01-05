>
Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration
  
How to choose and arrange your appliances
How to choose and arrange your appliances


It’s best to choose your main appliances – fridge, freezer and dishwasher - based on your lifestyle.

Think about how you cook: Do you need something the whole family can use; are you a real foodie; or do you want something quick and easy? 
 
So, to round up so far, first think about the space available to you, your eating habits, and any health, safety and energy efficiency concerns that are important to you.
 
As for their exact locations, you want to aim to reduce the distance between these three main appliances, so put them as close together as possible. 
 
