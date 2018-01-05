>
>
Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration
  
How to make the most of a small space
In this article

How to make the most of a small space


If your kitchen’s on the small size, you ideally want to install things vertically to free up floor space and make it easier to move around. 
 
Furnishings that reflect light – anything white, chrome, or shiny - create brightness and a feeling of spaciousness.
 
Sliding panels are another practical option, and they have that designer touch too. 
 
Don’t make the mistake of choosing folding or temporary furniture like collapsible chairs; they often take up more space than you think, and can be a bit unstable.

©Elisa Bailly
Haier
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Winter nail inspiration
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         