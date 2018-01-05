How to make the most of a small space

If your kitchen’s on the small size, you ideally want to install things vertically to free up floor space and make it easier to move around.

Furnishings that reflect light – anything white, chrome, or shiny - create brightness and a feeling of spaciousness.

Sliding panels are another practical option, and they have that designer touch too.

Don’t make the mistake of choosing folding or temporary furniture like collapsible chairs; they often take up more space than you think, and can be a bit unstable.

©Elisa Bailly