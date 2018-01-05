Kitchen islands

The idea of having a ‘central island’ – a floating block of units in the middle of the room - was inspired by professional kitchens.



Over the years, designers have adapted the high performance equipment that busy chefs use to bring us all sorts of modern gizmos and gadgets – stainless steel worktops, special chopping blocks, in-built appliances…



If you want all the mod-cons, you can have fun picking out some new time-saving devices.

The only drawback with central islands is that they need a lot of space.