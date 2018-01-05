What size furnishings?

The advantage of big, deep cupboards and drawers is that you can fit all your pots and pans inside.



Smaller units tend to create more clutter, which means more time wasted wrestling the saucepans into their new home…

Luckily for us, most kitchen furniture and household appliances tend to have standard dimensions so we don’t have to do too much maths!



A 60 x 60 cm footprint is a common measurement, and the tops of fitted units are typically at a 90 cm height from the ground.

