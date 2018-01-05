>
>
Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration
 Photo 11/11 
Need extra space?
In this article

Need extra space?


You can pick up some long bars with hooks that you fix on the wall to create a hanging jungle of utensils, pots and pans.

It’s a fun and practical solution that’s totally in right now. If you want to get creative, you can always add some non-kitchen items to the mix, such as travel souvenirs or picture frames for a creative edge. 
 
If you need more space for your groceries, you can try a ‘supermarket effect’ by lining up your tins or bottles somewhere – it worked for Andy Warhol…
 

©Elisa Bailly
Haier
Women in Focus Editor
17/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         