Need extra space?

You can pick up some long bars with hooks that you fix on the wall to create a hanging jungle of utensils, pots and pans.



It’s a fun and practical solution that’s totally in right now. If you want to get creative, you can always add some non-kitchen items to the mix, such as travel souvenirs or picture frames for a creative edge.

If you need more space for your groceries, you can try a ‘supermarket effect’ by lining up your tins or bottles somewhere – it worked for Andy Warhol…

©Elisa Bailly