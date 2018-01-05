Colours and lighting

You need to take into account the base colours of your kitchen before you come up with your colour scheme – look at the walls, the cupboard doors, surface tops, and flooring.



For example, darker, matte surfaces are easier to clean, but lighter coloured reflective cupboard doors will make your kitchen seem more spacious.

Also, materials like wood and stainless steel that are dominant in kitchens often form a base colour themselves. If you want to adjust it to your taste, try painting with a darker varnish.

A final top tip concerns lighting: if you only have one main light source, such as a lamp on the ceiling, make sure your own shadow won’t block it out when you’re using the worktops You can add some extra lights as necessary to keep things bright and breezy.