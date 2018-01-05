Organisation of cupboards, drawers and shelves

We often tend to clutter our worktops with small appliances that we rarely use. If you want to keep things a little more orderly, it’s a good idea to find space inside a cabinet somewhere for anything you don’t use daily; otherwise, it’s just wasting surface space.

Put your everyday crockery where you can easily reach it – no one likes scrabbling around for a mug to make a cup of coffee when you’ve just woken up!



Relegate your mum’s fine china and those matching cake tins to the back of your cupboards.

©Elisa Bailly