Kitchen in chaos? Ten tips for good kitchen decoration
  
Organisation of cupboards, drawers and shelves
Organisation of cupboards, drawers and shelves


We often tend to clutter our worktops with small appliances that we rarely use. If you want to keep things a little more orderly, it’s a good idea to find space inside a cabinet somewhere for anything you don’t use daily; otherwise, it’s just wasting surface space.

Put your everyday crockery where you can easily reach it – no one likes scrabbling around for a mug to make a cup of coffee when you’ve just woken up!

Relegate your mum’s fine china and those matching cake tins to the back of your cupboards.


17/09/2012
