|
How to be confident
|
|
In this article
How to be confident
How to be confidentYou know that girl who lights up any room she walks in to? Who always knows exactly what to say and how to say it? Who carries herself with grace and poise and has a constant smile on her face?
Wanna be that girl? You can!
Confidence isn't something we're born with, says Lynda Field, a life coach who published her latest book, The Self Esteem Coach, earlier this year. It's something that we're constantly developing.
We asked Lynda how to be confident, and she assured us that anyone can work to improve their self-esteem. Even the shyest of wallflowers.
When you feel happy on the inside, it shows on the outside, so it's worth taking the time to reflect on your state of mind.
If you're struggling with your confidence or just want to maximize your potential, you're in the right place - read on and discover our expert advice on how to be confident...
|
|
Victoria Turk
08/08/2012
|
Article Plan How to be confident ▼
|