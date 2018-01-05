>
Be yourself
Newsflash: drooling over pictures of super-skinny celebs with amazing careers and lavish lifestyles isn't great for your confidence!

It may sound cheesy, but the key to inner happiness really is to be yourself.

"As soon as you start to try to be like someone else, you forget about your uniqueness, your individuality," explains Lynda. And it's exactly those qualities that a confident woman emanates.

Embrace your quirks and don't worry if you don't seem to fit in with your peers, or with the media image of the ideal woman.

Find your passion and make that "your thing." If you're not into shopping, make up and partying, don't fake it to make other people happy.

"People-pleasing is particularly a women’s thing," says Lynda. "We’re all inclined to do it, because we all want people to like us - then we stop being ourselves."

Ultimately, people will respect you for having the confidence to dance to your own beat. 
Victoria Turk
08/08/2012
