How to be confident
  
Stop those body worries
Stop those body worries


Poor body image is one of the biggest threats to women's confidence.

Not a size zero? Don't have flawless skin? Lacking perfect teeth?

It's time to forget about those superficial worries, because confidence is all about making the most of what you've got and radiating positivity from the inside.

That's something even a facelift can't do.

Seriously, obsessing over your body image won't win you any friends. "Remember, your best friend is not your best friend because she’s the most beautiful girl on the planet," says Lynda.

Wise words indeed! 

And beware the quick fix. A new outfit or makeover can give you a temporary boost in confidence, but it'll wear off quickly if you don't work on your attitude.

"You can't lean on a new frock and a hairstyle; it won't last," confirms Lynda. "Confidence is an inner issue."
Victoria Turk
08/08/2012
