How to be confident
  
Only you can help you
Only you can help you


Want the truth? You have to stop blaming others for your low self-esteem and accept some responsibility.

Sure, sometimes life is tough, and some of us are dealt a rough hand every now and then, but only you can take the initiative to address your confidence issues.

Make an effort to notice what you're doing to bring yourself down; recognising where you're going wrong is the first step to improving your confidence.

Do you talk yourself down or tell yourself you're not good enough for something? Do you worry about your image? 

"They’re only thoughts, not truths," says Lynda of these negative habits. "They have no lives except that which we give them."

When you catch yourself in the act, stop and question yourself. Go for a positive spin. "Looking at your strengths, not your weaknesses, will lead you to act differently," advises Lynda.

So instead of thinking "There's no point going for that job, I'll never get it," think "Applying for that job will be a helpful experience, whether I get it or not."

Positive mental attitude!
Victoria Turk
08/08/2012
