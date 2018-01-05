In this article

















Be a love magnet

Your confidence can affect your relationships - and your relationships can affect your confidence.



If you're unhappy in a relationship, you're not going to be feeling very confident. When your partner brings you down, it's time to get out.



"It doesn’t have to have a dramatic edge of ‘does he or does he not like me?’" explains Lynda.



She advises not rushing into something just because you're feeling low: learn to love yourself first, and romantic encounters will follow of their own accord.



"A love magnet dances to her own tune; she listens to herself; she doesn’t have to be in a relationship to be happy; she has strong boundaries," Lynda says.



Inner confidence leads to you acting confidently, which in turn leads people to appreciate you more - so work on numero uno before looking for a partner.







