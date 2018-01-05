Be a love magnet

>
Your confidence can affect your relationships - and your relationships can affect your confidence.

If you're unhappy in a relationship, you're not going to be feeling very confident. When your partner brings you down, it's time to get out.

"It doesn’t have to have a dramatic edge of ‘does he or does he not like me?’" explains Lynda.

She advises not rushing into something just because you're feeling low: learn to love yourself first, and romantic encounters will follow of their own accord.

"A love magnet dances to her own tune; she listens to herself; she doesn’t have to be in a relationship to be happy; she has strong boundaries," Lynda says. 

Inner confidence leads to you acting confidently, which in turn leads people to appreciate you more - so work on numero uno before looking for a partner.



Victoria Turk
08/08/2012
