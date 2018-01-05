>
>
How to be confident
  
Stay positive
In this article

Stay positive


OK, so saying you're going to be positive is easy enough - sticking to it is another matter!

When you're stuck in a rut and those negative thoughts make their way into your mind, take a minute to banish them.

Lynda suggests several techniques for injecting a feel-good buzz into your life.

"Having things written down is a good idea," she says. "I’m good enough’; ‘I’m a success’; ‘the world is beautiful today.'"

You can write these down and stick them on your walls, or keep little cards of positive thoughts in your handbag or pocket.

Then next time your boss gets mad or you have an argument at home, remind yourself that you're actually amazing.


Taking a minute to appreciate the world around you is also a great way to bust those self-esteem blues. Put things into perspective and recognise that you're lucky.
Victoria Turk
08/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan How to be confident
Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Jennifer Aniston's dating history100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         