Use your struggles

You've probably heard it's not good to dwell on your past, but looking back at the ups and downs can be a productive way to work on your confidence.



Instead of fixating on the hard times, concentrate on how you got out of them.



"The victims look back at the struggle," notes Lynda. "If we can look back at our adversity and how we rose up out of it, that gives us confidence."



Remember how you turned a sticky situation around, or how you made the most of less-than-ideal circumstances to come out on top.



Coping in tough times is how we develop our confidence and strengthen our self-belief, so see each bump in the road as a learning curve.



"We get confidence from doing the things we most fear," Lynda explains.



"We need to find our comfort zone – and then leave it. We need to keep buzzing and developing."