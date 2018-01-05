In this article

















Share the love

When you've got a handle on your confidence, don't keep it to yourself!



Being nice to someone else is a great way to give your self-esteem a nudge in the right direction; a friendly word, a kind deed, or a shared laugh will make you both feel good about yourselves.



The best thing to do is to single out a person who seems to be lacking confidence too, such as someone who's standing on their own at a social event.



Go up to them and start a conversation - the best thing is, it'll make you look extra confident for taking the initiative.



Lynda is adamant that everyone has self-belief issues; some are just better at faking than others!



Appreciating that fact is vital to taking your first steps to a confident new you: you're certainly not alone.

