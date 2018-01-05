>
>
How to be confident
  
Share the love
In this article

Share the love


When you've got a handle on your confidence, don't keep it to yourself!

Being nice to someone else is a great way to give your self-esteem a nudge in the right direction; a friendly word, a kind deed, or a shared laugh will make you both feel good about yourselves.

The best thing to do is to single out a person who seems to be lacking confidence too, such as someone who's standing on their own at a social event.

Go up to them and start a conversation - the best thing is, it'll make you look extra confident for taking the initiative.

Lynda is adamant that everyone has self-belief issues; some are just better at faking than others!

Appreciating that fact is vital to taking your first steps to a confident new you: you're certainly not alone.
Victoria Turk
08/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan How to be confident
Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         