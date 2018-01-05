>
How to be confident
Take some 'me' time
Take some 'me' time


To keep your self-confidence peaking, you've got to look after your body and mind.

"Make sure that you have time to yourself," says Lynda. "However busy you are, you need to make time to reflect and relax."

After all, how many confident people do you know who are tired and stressed out?

Lynda suggests yoga as a good way to catch up on some R&R. You could also try taking a relaxing bath, going for a gentle stroll, or spending time cooking a nice dinner - anything that lets you switch off for a while and process your thoughts.

But don't try to analyse your confidence issues too hard - navel-gazing is no use, especially if you start worrying that you're not progressing at your desired pace!

Working on your confidence is a life-long task, so you don't have to rush; just making a few improvements here and there will set you on the road to success.
Victoria Turk
08/08/2012
