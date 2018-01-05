How to deal with anxiety: Seven top tips
We all get a bit stressed out now and then, but sometimes this can build up and you can find yourself feeling anxious more often than not.
It can really get in the way of life - stopping you concentrating at work, causing relationship problems and even making you physically ill.
A lot of people don't know how to deal with anxiety, and a quick look at the stats shows us how important it is that we learn coping tactics. Benenden Health
found that we spend 14.31 hours worrying a week, that stacks up to 5.2 years worrying over a lifetime!
To find out how to deal with anxiety we spoke to clinical psychologist Cheryl Rezek. She gave us some great tips, from identifying the source of your anxiety (it might not be what you think!) to questioning your thoughts.