>
>
How to deal with anxiety: Seven top tips
  
1. Acknowledge your anxiety
In this article

1. Acknowledge your anxiety


Ok, so first things first, before you can deal with your anxiety you've got to accept that it's there.

That might sound obvious, but Cheryl says it can be really helpful to accept that you are anxious and say to yourself: "This is my life, my life isn't something separate from me...what can I do to help myself?"

What you're doing here is taking responsibility for your anxiety. 

"That in itself will help you to find ways to be able to deal with it and manage it in a way that is much more helpful to one's life," says Cheryl.
Sophie Herdman
06/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day100 baby names fit for a royal
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         