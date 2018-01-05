In this article















1. Acknowledge your anxiety

Ok, so first things first, before you can deal with your anxiety you've got to accept that it's there.



That might sound obvious, but Cheryl says it can be really helpful to accept that you are anxious and say to yourself: "This is my life, my life isn't something separate from me...what can I do to help myself?"



What you're doing here is taking responsibility for your anxiety.



"That in itself will help you to find ways to be able to deal with it and manage it in a way that is much more helpful to one's life," says Cheryl.



