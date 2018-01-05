In this article















4. Set boundaries and prioritise

Remember when we said a lot of your anxiety comes from you? Well you need to remember that now, because at this stage you need to work out how to set boundaries and prioritise things.



"You can't be all things to all people, and we need to know what we can deal with and what we can't deal with. Then we can set some kind of limit regarding what is going to be possible for you to do," says Cheryl.



Maybe you're anxious about not seeing your parents enough, or not getting into work an hour early every morning. Sadly you're not Superwoman, so accept that you're not going to have time for everything and work out what is really important to you.





