3. Do you need to be anxious?

Sometimes we just get used to being anxious in certain situations, but when you take a step back and look at the situation, you might realise that actually there's no need to be worried, or that being anxious really won't help at all.



For example, if you're late for something and get stuck in a traffic jam you might well find yourself getting anxious. But that anxiety isn't going to get you there any quicker, so it's useless anxiety.



"You just need to step back from the situation and say there is nothing I can do right now with this. Being anxious and making myself feel bad about what's happening isn't going to get me there any faster," says Cheryl.



You can apply that thinking to lots of things, like burning the dinner or being too busy to go to the gym, there's nothing you can do about it, and is it really that serious anyway?



"It's about keeping perspective," says Cheryl.



