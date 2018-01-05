In this article















5. Be mindful

Mindfulness is really popular right now and is a great way of dealing with anxiety. It helps you to focus on your breathing which is great for calming you down.



It also teaches you that nifty old trick of being able to step back from a situation and see how important it really is.



Mindfulness is all about focusing on the here and now, rather than worrying about the future or fretting about the past, and helps you to realise that few things are permanent. That's another reason why it's so good for dealing with anxiety.



You can learn mindfulness through classes but there are lots of good and free apps out there too.







