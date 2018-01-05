>
>
How to deal with anxiety: Seven top tips
  
5. Be mindful
In this article

5. Be mindful


Mindfulness is really popular right now and is a great way of dealing with anxiety. It helps you to focus on your breathing which is great for calming you down.

It also teaches you that nifty old trick of being able to step back from a situation and see how important it really is.

Mindfulness is all about focusing on the here and now, rather than worrying about the future or fretting about the past, and helps you to realise that few things are permanent. That's another reason why it's so good for dealing with anxiety.

You can learn mindfulness through classes but there are lots of good and free apps out there too.
Sophie Herdman
06/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018The most beautiful villages in Europe
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         